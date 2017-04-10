"There are a million stories to tell...and I'm thankful I get to share a different one every day!"



Patrick Price is a reporter with KMIR News in Palm Springs. He comes to California by way of Kentucky where he reported for Lex18 News. There, Patrick won an Associated Press award, covered extreme winter weather and reported breaking news every morning around Central Kentucky. Prior to Lex18, Patrick called Georgia and South Carolina home, reporting for WRDW in Augusta, Georgia, taking part in several AP news team awards in his time there. Over his five years in the business, he's interviewed governors, covered fatal plane crashes, reported on national events and uncovered alleged abuse in local/state mental health departments.



So why did Patrick get into the time-consuming, stressful industry of news? To impact lives, to make a difference, and to change the future! Many say it's a dying career but Patrick say, there's always a story to tell and there always needs to be a storyteller!



While he’s not capturing breaking news or reporting to you live, you can catch Patrick in the gym where he spends most of his time at the local gym. You’ll also catch him jet setting across the country to explore new sights!



A University of South Carolina alum, Patrick always says, “you can take the boy out of South Carolina but you can't take the South Carolina out of the boy!"



If you've got a story or news tip, contact Patrick via Facebook, Twitter, or Email.