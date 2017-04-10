8-Year-Old Dead in School Shooting, Suspect and Victims Identified

San Bernardino Police arrived on scene at Northpark Elementary School after receiving calls of a shooting at 10:27 AM. The shooting took place in one special needs classroom for students grades 1-4. There was a teacher, 2 adult aides, and 15 students in the classroom.

The suspect was Cedric Anderson, a 53-year-old Riverside resident. Anderson was the husband of the teacher in the classroom, Karen Elaine Smith, also 53-years-old. The suspect shot Smith and two students who were standing behind the teacher, before taking his own life.

Story: Elementary School Shooting in San Bernardino, Multiple Gunshot Victims

The two students behind Smith that were struck by gunfire have been identified. One student, 8-year-old Johnathan Martinez, was airlifted from the scene and has tragically passed away from his wounds. The other student struck by gunfire is a 9-year-old, and police will not release his name at this time as he is in critical condition.