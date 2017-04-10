LifeStream Receives Emergency Order for Blood Following School Shooting

LifeStream blood bank has received emergency orders for units of O-positive and O-negative blood from local hospitals following Monday’s shooting at North Park Elementary School.

Victims are being treated at hospitals that depend on LifeStream for their blood supply. While group O blood is the most acute need at this time, all blood types are needed to ensure an adequate blood supply is always available, especially in the case of emergency as occurred this morning.

Appointments at LifeStream donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville or La Quinta, and at mobile blood drives throughout the region, may be made by calling 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.

LifeStream is a local, nonprofit blood bank that provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals.