Border Patrol Arrest Cocaine Smugglers and Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man and woman suspected of drug smuggling Saturday morning and a previously deported sex offender later that night.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m., when a silver 2007 Jeep Commander approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 driven by a 37-year- old man who was accompanied by his wife and 5-year- old son.

While the man was being questioned during primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the undercarriage of the Jeep. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

Agents conducted a thorough search of the jeep and noticed that the front driver seat had been tampered with. Agents soon discovered six bundles of narcotics wrapped in clear cellophane hidden within the seat.

The content of the concealed packages tested positive for cocaine and had a combined weight of 14.55 pounds with an estimated street value of $218,250. The man, woman and child, all Mexican citizens, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 380 pounds of cocaine.

The second incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested three men who illegally entered the United States near Ocotillo.

The men were taken to the station to be processed. At the station, records checks revealed that one of the men had been convicted of Sexual Assault in the 2 nd degree out of the State of Colorado. The man served 18 months in prison for his crime.

“Border Patrol agents work tirelessly to ensure our community’s safety by preventing dangerous drugs and people from entering the country illegally,” said David S. Kim Assistant Chief Patrol Agent.

The man, a 53-year- old Mexican citizen, will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has arrested six convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.