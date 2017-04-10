Festival Season is Also a Time of Fashion

Festival season is finally here and for the next few weeks the Coachella Valley will be the epicenter of music and of course, fashion.

People don't just go to music festival, they experience them. And one of the biggest dilemmas is what to wear.

"We have a little of festival look we have some "atleisure" what used to be just workout clothes but now they have a lot of style," says Susan Stein. Stein is a trend expert, and she shared her knowledge with some fashion show attendees at The River in Rancho Mirage. The fashion showcase was in collaboration with Forever 21.

Stein says yellow is trending this season as well as denim.



With expert in hand, I too got some advice.



"Well I tell you today you look perfectly professional, don't do that. Have some fun with color, we don't know about the elements when you're there, it could be really hot, it could be windy, I recommend layers, denim, shorts," says Stein.

But at the end of the day feeling comfortable is the number one must for all festivals.



"I hate to sound like mother hen but if you're not comfortable you're going to have a miserable time, and the other thing is if you don't think you look cool, you're going to have a miserable time so that's your challenge."