Security Guard Who Allegedly Ran Over Pedestrian Pleads Not Guilty to Assault With a Deadly Weapon

A security guard alleged to have intentionally run over a pedestrian in Palm Springs pleaded not guilty Friday to assault with a deadly weapon.

Jalen Christopher Gilmer, 23, is accused in the alleged April 8 assault near Stevens Road and North Indian Canyon Drive.

At about 6:45 a.m. that day, police Chief Bryan Reyes witnessed Gilmer and a pedestrian arguing while Gilmer was sitting inside a marked vehicle, according to Palm Springs police.

Gilmer passed the pedestrian following their argument, made a U-turn and then drove ``directly toward the pedestrian,'' police said.

Reyes called for medical help after the pedestrian was struck, then caught up with Gilmer, who pulled over and was arrested. He was released from custody the following day on $25,000 bail.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not disclose Gilmer's employer nor the nature of the argument between the guard and the pedestrian, whose name was withheld.

Gilmer will return to court May 31 for a felony settlement conference.