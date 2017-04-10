Fatal Motorcycle Collision Results in Multiple Charges

On April 7th, at approximately 7:46 AM, a traffic collision on Interstate 10 resulted in a fatality and an arrest. Dawn Fleck, a 56-year-old female from Palm Desert was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Bob Hope Drive. A 41-year-old male from Compton was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Road Glide, eastbound on Interstate 10, east of Chrysler. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle slowed down significantly, possibly to a stop, in the lane next to the slow lane. The front of the Chrysler struck the rear of the Harley Davidson. The motorcyclist was ejected off the Harley Davidson and struck by the Chrysler.

The Harley Davidson rider was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The coroner's office has identified the man as Robert Prudholme, 41, of Compton. Fleck sustained minor injuries.

After the collision, Fleck fled the scene. After receiving information from a witness, officers found her, approximately 20 minutes after the crash.

This collision is still under investigation. Fleck was arrested for suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, felony hit and run and driving on a suspended license.