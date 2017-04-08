Enter To Win: Passport To Coachella Giveaway

Westfield Palm Desert and KMIR News want to send you and a friend to the biggest music event of the year...Coachella!

Winning is easy. Click the link below (once per day) and enter for your chance to win.

Click here to enter.

Join us Thursday, April 13th from 3-6pm at Westfield Palm Desert for two (2) free concerts featuring Coachella artists, The Flusters and The Yip Yops.

Then at 6pm find out if you are our lucky winner!

After the announcement at 6PM, the lucky winner will be taken on a Westfield VIP shopping experience where you will be styled for the big weekend thanks to: Macy's, Buckle, Tilly's, Hollister, and Express.

Winners will be announced LIVE on the KMIR News at 6pm.

Winners must be present at Westfield (4/13/17)