Shooting Outside Busy Palm Springs Nightclub

A person was shot during a fight in the parking lot of a Palm Springs nightclub early Saturday.

According to the Palm Spring Police Department, the fight was reported at 1:20am in the parking lot of Copa Nightclub at 244 E. Amado Road.

Arriving officers found the victim, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department.

