Shooting Outside Busy Palm Springs Nightclub - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Shooting Outside Busy Palm Springs Nightclub

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

A person was shot during a fight in the parking lot of a Palm Springs nightclub early Saturday.

According to the Palm Spring Police Department, the fight was reported at 1:20am in the parking lot of Copa Nightclub at 244 E. Amado Road.

Arriving officers found the victim, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department.
 

Powered by Frankly