Man Suspected of Twice Robbing Same Rancho Mirage Business Arrested

A man who allegedly burglarized the same Rancho Mirage business twice, stealing goods valued at around $20,000, was being held without bail.

Jose Ruben Flores, 48, was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail Thursday on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, being in possession of forged identification, being in possession of fake checks and resisting arrest.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Flores is suspected of first burglarizing the business in the 69-900 block of Highway 111 on Dec. 2. Investigators were able to link him to the break-in after recovering some of the property that had been stolen, and they had been actively searching for him since that time, said Sgt. Jeremy White.

At about 6:30am Thursday, the location was targeted again, and detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Flores as the alleged culprit, White said.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended hours later near the intersection of Clinton Street and Fred Waring Drive in Indio.

Property allegedly taken during the most recent burglary was seized from Flores, White said, without specifying the items.