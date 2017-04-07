Three Motorcycle Riders Injured in Two Separate Collisions

Three motorcycle riders were injured Friday morning in two separate collisions on Interstate 10 at Monroe in Indio.

The collisions occurred less than one hour apart the first occurring at 8:34 a.m.

In that collision the motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The second collision occurred at 9:23 a.m. Two motorcycle drivers crashed sending both of them to the hospital with major injuries.

The cause of both collisions remain under investigation.