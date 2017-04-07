Coroner ID's Motorcycle Rider Killed after Being Struck by Suspected DUI Driver

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning after a suspected DUI driver crashed into his motorcycle.

The coroner's office has identified the man as Robert Prudholme, 41, of Compton.

Story: Indio Man Arrested for Willful Harm to a Child

CHP arrived on scene around 7:45 AM on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Bob Hope Drive in Thousand Palms.

Story: Solo Motorcycle Accident on I-10 in Indio

According to officers, the driver of the vehicle is a female in her 50's. She was arrested for suspected DUI. California Highway Patrol says they had reports of a group of motorcyclists driving recklessly before the accident happened. The group was reportedly heading to Phoenix.