Kenneth McHerron, 24, arrested by Indio Police around 1:45 AM this morning on Highway 111. He was booked around 2:30 AM into the Indio Jail. McHerron is charged with felony count of willful harm to a child. Bail set at $50,000. His first court date is going to be Tuesday April 11th at 8:00 AM.

No further information has been provided because it remains an on-going investigation.