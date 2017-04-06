City of Palm Springs Takes A Stand On Discrimination - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

City of Palm Springs Takes A Stand On Discrimination

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Palm Springs City Council received cheers when they unanimously passed an anti-discrimination ordinance at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Council member J.R. Roberts says he's proud his city is taking a stand, "I'm always excited when our city leads the way in something like non-discrimination because Palm Springs prides itself on being inclusive at every level."

Council members came up with the idea after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on immigration. The ordinance prohibits the city from providing services to people based on many factors including: religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability and immigration status. While the city says this doesn't change practices in place now it does send a message and erase any doubt.

"And now having a codified ordinance that makes us non-discriminatory on every level sort of solves the problem for good," says Roberts. 

Chief Bryan Reyes say this ordinance reflects the Palm Springs Department's mission statement and reinforces the trust between officers and the community, "You're going to have suspects continuing to commit crime if they feel comfortable that there's fear of people not coming forward to report and work with us in solving crime," adding there are checks and balances in place and his department would never compromise the community's safety to protect a dangerous criminal.

Business tourist Kim Loveridge says she was apprehensive about traveling to the U.S. because of the political climate, "I don't like what's been happening and I was actually concerned about coming to the U.S. because of those changes," adding that knowing about the ordinance makes her and her business colleague feel they made the right decision in choosing Palm Springs, "I'm grateful to see that cities like Palm Springs are going independently and putting a foot forward."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:47:24 GMT
    Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly