Palm Springs Stolen Vehicle Victim Spots Own Car

Palm Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11:57 AM regarding a stolen car. The victim of a stolen vehicle incident spotted the vehicle in the city of Palm Springs driven by someone they did not know. The victim contacted police and police were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Overture Drive and Highway 111.

The driver cooperated with police and pulled over where four people were then detained. The vehicle was originally taken from an apartment complex sometime between April 4th and April 5th.