The Latest: Murder suspect posts $35M bail via friends

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a California murder suspect posting $35 million bail to gain release (all times local):

10 a.m.

A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is being processed for release from jail Thursday after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

Tiffany Li is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property.

California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on round-the-clock electronic monitoring.

11:43 p.m.

A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

Tiffany Li pleaded not guilty to murder and directing her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green and dispose of his body. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her children.

Li was arrested in May in Hillsborough, a wealthy suburb 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Li's attorney says people connected to her mother raised $4 million in cash and pledged $62 million property. California requires twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on house arrest and submit to round-the-clock electronic monitoring until her September trial if she's released Thursday.

