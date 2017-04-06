Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Posted:
Los Angeles, CA -

By Lisa Respers France CNN

(CNN) -- Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

