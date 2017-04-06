Chillin' Out with the Coachella Valley Autism Society

Ben & Jerry's and Coachella Valley Autism Society of America join forces Saturday, April 8th, and Saturday, April 29th, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at The River in Rancho Mirage.

Meet the CVASA teens while they scoop ice cream and learn the secret behind being a successful team player at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

Autism affects 1 out of every 68 children. Autism is four times more prevalent in boys than in girls and knows no racial, ethnic or social boundaries.

Ben & Jerry’s @ The River will be hosting these events to support autism awareness and acceptance. “The goal is to raise funds to support CVASA teens and their year round social recreation programs including art, music, health, and wellness activities.”

All donations and 20% of proceeds from all sales will go directly to fund CVASA teen programs and resources in our area.