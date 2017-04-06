"Hook On Fishing" Youth Clinic in La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

"Hook On Fishing" Youth Clinic in La Quinta

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
La Quinta, CA -

Riverside County Parks and California Fish and Wildlife are hosting a free youth fishing clinic "Hooked On Fishing" at Lake Cahuilla Park in La Quinta on Saturday, April 8th from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. 

The event is free to kids 15 and under.  The Riverside County Park and Open Space District, who manage and operate Lake Cahuilla Park, have partnered with California Fish and Wildlife to present this educational event for the community.  If you would like to come out to the event they would love to see you there!

Powered by Frankly