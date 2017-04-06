Missing Person Last Seen in Riverside County

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person believed to have been last seen in the community of Anza, Riverside County. Daniel Foster was reported missing to local law enforcement officials in Fallbrook, CA. on March 3, 2017.

DESCRIPTION: Daniel Joseph Frank Foster, DOB: 12-13-1988, White Male Adult, 6'03", 180 Lbs., Blond Hair, Blue Eyes.

His family and friends have not heard from him since February 7, 2017. He is considered missing under suspicious circumstances and may have met with foul play. Investigators from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department have been assigned to investigate Foster’s disappearance within their county; however, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department joined the investigation after receiving reports that Foster may have been spotted in Anza late February, 2017.

If anyone has information, or leads as to Foster’s whereabouts, they are highly encouraged to contact Investigator Stites from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; Special Investigations Bureau (951-233-4795) or rstites@riversidesheriff.org.