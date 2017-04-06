Missing Teens Located in Mecca

Two missing teens, Mauricio Ojeda, a 17 year old male resident of Paso Robles, and Daniela Esquivel, a 16 year old female resident of Paso Robles have been found safe around 6:00 PM at Box Spring Canyon Trails in Mecca. The two teenagers have been missing since March 30th, believed to have left after school.
Story: Missing Teens Believed To Be In Coachella Valley
Ojeda and Esquivel are in a dating relationship. It was believed they were travelling together and may have been in Riverside County (CA) or on their way to a friend’s home in the area of Charlotte, North Carolina. They have friends in the area and were rumored to be here ahead of Coachella Fest.
