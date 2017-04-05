Desert Hot Springs Car Crashes into Pole Causing Power Outages

Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:15 PM regarding a car that crashed into a pole causing a power outage and street closures on Sunset between San Remo and San Luis. The incident occurred at the 10-700 block of Sunset Avenue in Desert Hot Springs. There were no injuries in the accident.

Edison reported that 61 customers lost power and crews arrived on scene to fix the problem.