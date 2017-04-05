The Rancho Mirage State of the City Address took place today, April 5th, at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Mayor Ted Weill presented the address and outlined all the exciting improvements, developments, and financial strength of the city.

Some of the improvements happening in Rancho Mirage include:

-Rancho Las Palmas Shopping Center- new retail store opening

-The River- renovations and new tenants

-Gelson's Shopping Center- owners completed a landscape overhaul

-Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital will be completed

Some of the proposed projects in Rancho Mirage include:

-Thurderbird Resort & Spa- a luxury resort hotel and spa with residential condominiums

-Pulte Homes- a 1,100 home development on Los Alamos and Dinah Shore

-Rancho Cove- mixed-use development for commercial/retail, a hotel, and condominiums

In addition to all these great additions, Mayor Weill announced that Rancho Mirage is financially solvent. They carry zero debt and have $60 million in reserve, $25 million of which is allocated equal to one years budget in the event of an economic downturn.

He went on to say, "We have a wonderful city and want to keep it that way. With the addition of hotels and retailers, our future is very bright."