Desert Cancer Foundation's 23rd Annual "A Round For Life"

Desert Cancer Foundation's "A Round For Life" takes place on Wednesday, April 5, at Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert. All proceeds raised will go toward helping Coachella Valley residents who are uninsured or underinsured to obtain screenings, diagnosis and treatment for cancer as well as allied diseases.

The format of the tournament is a DCF scramble, with a rotation of A, B, C and D playing their own ball on designated holes. Each plays their own hole and then repeats the format for the remaining holes. All players must have their own ball count for a minimum of four holes. The other three players then play a scramble for each hole. The individual player's gross score plus the scramble score makes of the teams' score for each hole.

There will also be a Miracle Putt sponsored by the 19th Hole sports bar. In addition, Mercedes Benz of Palm Springs is sponsoring a Hole in One Car. The winner will receive a two-year prepaid lease of a Mercedes Benz C class vehicle.

The awards dinner follows the golf tournament, and includes a silent and live auction. All players will receive a gift certificate to be drawn by placement in the tournament, from the Winner's Wall, which includes rounds of golf and dining certificates.

The entry fee is $275 per golfer or $1,100 per foursome, with space still available for additional sign-ups. Registration on the day of the event is at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m.shotgun start. The fee includes green and cart fees, lunch, and the post tournament dinner. Players can bring additional guests to the awards dinner for $100 per guest. To register visit, <http://www.desertcancerfoundation.org/images/Golfer-Registration.pdf> .