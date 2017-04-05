New Mobile App and Free Guided Art Tour Feature Sculptures on El Paseo

Art aficionados and all those who enjoy having fun and learning about art are invited to take advantage of a free guided walking tour of Palm Desert’s 2017/2018 El Paseo Exhibition on Saturday, April 8.

Participants are invited to meet the tour guide at the northeast corner of El Paseo and Highway 74 at 9 a.m. The tour will provide an up-close and informative look at highlighted works in the exciting exhibition, which features 18 sculptures created by artists from around the United States on display on the El Paseo median.

New this year, the El Paseo Exhibition is featured as part of a mobile app called Otocast. The public art app, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Google Play app stores, gives users an introduction to the El Paseo Exhibition along with handheld access to images, text, locations of artwork, and audio clips from all of the featured artists.

The City’s one-hour docent-guided tours are held on selected Saturdays each month, September through May, as part of First Weekend Palm Desert. The free tours provide interesting facts and insight into Palm Desert’s renowned public art collection.

Reservations are not required. Wear comfortable shoes and come prepared to enjoy and learn. For more information or to schedule a free private group tour, visit www.palmdesertart.org or call 760-346-0611, ext. 664.