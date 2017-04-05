Amber Alert Issued in Mountain View

On 04/04/2017, at approximately 8:25 PM, a child was abducted from Mountain View, California within Santa Clara County.



Madilyn Wallin is a 4-month-old white female, 2 feet tall, 15 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit.



The missing child was taken by her father, Michael Lenard Wallin, a 45-year-old white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors t-shirt and unknown other clothing. Wallin has full body tattoos including the tops of his hands.



They are traveling in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima 4-door, with paper plates. Vehicle has both front and back end recent collision damage.



If seen call 911.