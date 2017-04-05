Coroner's Identify Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Desert Hot Springs

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing a Desert Hot Springs roadway Wednesday. The pedestrian has been identified as 75-year-old Ronald Blumkin from Desert Hot Springs.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Palm and Ironwood drives, according to police.

The unidentified 75-year-old victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to Deputy Chief Jim Henson. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver did not leave the scene and was cooperative with officers. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The intersection was shut down through the morning, before reopening at around 11:30 a.m.