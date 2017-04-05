Coroner's Identify Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Desert Hot Sprin - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Coroner's Identify Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing a Desert Hot Springs roadway Wednesday. The pedestrian has been identified as 75-year-old Ronald Blumkin from Desert Hot Springs. 

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Palm and Ironwood drives, according to police.

The unidentified 75-year-old victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to Deputy Chief Jim Henson. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver did not leave the scene and was cooperative with officers. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The intersection was shut down through the morning, before reopening at around 11:30 a.m.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:49 GMT

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

Powered by Frankly