American Veterans Need Your Help

AMVETS needs more volunteer drivers to take veterans from the desert to the VA Hospital in Loma Linda. Since 2004 AMVETS has provided the only free van service. If they do not get at least 2 more drivers they will not be able to operate five days per week. This would mean that some disabled veterans who cannot drive a car will not be able to receive medical care. Everyone wants to help our veterans. They just need your help to notify the public.

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 in Palm Springs is seeking volunteer drivers. The drivers will drive a 9 passenger van known as the "AMVETS Express" from Cathedral City and Palm Springs to the Loma Linda VA Hospital and then return to the desert. The driver will work one day per week.

The van departs Cathedral City about 6:30 AM and returns to the desert in the afternoon of the same day. Applicants for the position of driver do not have to be veterans. Applicants are required to study a training manual and pass a complete physical exam. The AMVETS Express has operated since 2004 and it is the only free van transportation from the desert to the VA Hospital. Drivers are not permitted to accept tips from the passengers. To apply please call AMVETS Post 66 Commander Tom Swann Hernandez at (760) 324-5670.