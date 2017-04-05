Eisenhower Medical Center Honored for Employee Engagement

Eisenhower Medical Center has been awarded not only The Advisory Board Company’s 2017 Workplace Transformation Award but also its 2017 Workplace of the Year Award. These awards, given annually, recognize hospitals and health systems nationwide that have made a transformational change in their employee engagement, and have achieved outstanding levels of employee engagement. There are 800 facilities in The Advisory Board Company’s national benchmark. Eisenhower Medical Center is one of five organizations in the country to receive the Workplace Transformation Award and one of 20 to receive the Workplace of the Year Award.

“Engaging the workforce is arguably more important now than ever before, with all signs indicating that we are heading into a staffing shortage,” says Steven Berkow, Executive Director, Survey Solutions at The Advisory Board Company. “With a significant portion of the workforce retiring in the coming years and non-traditional employers encroaching on talent, hospitals and health systems must be laser-focused on engaging their staff. Our award winners have demonstrated an impressive ability to inspire the highest levels of engagement across the country while maintaining remarkably low levels of disengagement.”

“Engaged employees are essential to excellent patient care and maintaining high patient satisfaction,” says G. Aubrey Serfling, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Medical Center. “One way to continue providing an exemplary patient experience is by taking care of our employees, and engaging them to continue making Eisenhower Medical Center a great place to work.”

Engaged employees, as defined by The Advisory Board Company, are those who exhibit both loyalty and commitment to the organization. These employees are willing to expend discretionary effort, often going above and beyond to help the organization succeed. The award recognizes Eisenhower Medical Center’s commitment to creating a best-in-class work environment for its employees.