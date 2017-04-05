Missing Teens Believed to be in Coachella Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley

Missing Teens Believed to be in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

The Paso Robles Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating two at-risk missing juveniles.

The missing persons are identified as:

• Mauricio Ojeda, a 17 year old male resident of Paso Robles, and

• Daniela Esquivel, a 16 year old female resident of Paso Robles

Ojeda is a Hispanic male juvenile, approximately 5’09”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7:00 AM on March 30th at his home in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Avenue in Paso Robles. Ojeda left the residence in the family vehicle, a silver colored 2013 Ford Edge SUV, California license plate 7WLS262.

Esquivel is a Hispanic female juvenile, approximately 5’06”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the family home in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek in Paso Robles on March 30th to attend school, but never came home.

Ojeda and Esquivel are in a dating relationship. It is believed they are travelling together and may be in Riverside County (CA) or on their way to a friend’s home in the area of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone who sees these juveniles or their vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:49 GMT

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

Powered by Frankly