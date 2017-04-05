Missing Teens Believed to be in Coachella Valley

The Paso Robles Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating two at-risk missing juveniles.

The missing persons are identified as:

• Mauricio Ojeda, a 17 year old male resident of Paso Robles, and

• Daniela Esquivel, a 16 year old female resident of Paso Robles

Ojeda is a Hispanic male juvenile, approximately 5’09”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7:00 AM on March 30th at his home in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Avenue in Paso Robles. Ojeda left the residence in the family vehicle, a silver colored 2013 Ford Edge SUV, California license plate 7WLS262.

Esquivel is a Hispanic female juvenile, approximately 5’06”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the family home in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek in Paso Robles on March 30th to attend school, but never came home.

Ojeda and Esquivel are in a dating relationship. It is believed they are travelling together and may be in Riverside County (CA) or on their way to a friend’s home in the area of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone who sees these juveniles or their vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).