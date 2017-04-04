Three Car Collision in Thousand Palms - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thousand Palms

Three Car Collision in Thousand Palms

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Thousand Palms, CA -

Cal Fire responded to a call around 4:04 PM regarding a three car collision at the corner of Varner road and Ramon Road. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but we do know at least one person was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 17:56:08 GMT
    Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly