City Council to Consider New In-House City Attorney

After several months of recruitment, an employment contract for Edward Z. Kotkin to become the next Palm Springs City Attorney will be presented to the City Council for approval at their upcoming scheduled meeting on Wednesday, April 5.

In 2016, the City Council made the decision to change City Attorney services from a contractual outside firm, to an in-house position. Over the past several months, the City Council, through a professional municipal recruitment firm, has conducted a search for qualified candidates which was led by a Council Subcommittee comprised of Mayor Robert Moon and Councilmember Geoff Kors followed by interviews with the entire City Council.

Kotkin served for eight years as City Attorney in Indio and has nearly 25 years ofmunicipal legal experience. He also worked for 11 years at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting fraud and public integrity cases, working closely with the Riverside County Grand Jury.

“The City Council has requested Mr. Kotkin’s employment agreement be placed on the upcoming Council agenda for approval,” said Ready. “Council believes Mr. Kotkin’s extensive legal expertise will be an excellent fit for the current needs of our City and we look forward to having him join the executive management team.”

Kotkin is a 1988 graduate of Haverford College in Pennsylvania. He received his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 1991. “I am honored and excited to begin my service as Palm Springs’ next City Attorney,” said Kotkin. “I view advocacy, counseling and providing legal representation as one of the City’s officials entrusted with the care of a unique and vital community, as a dream job. I look forward to serving the citizens of Palm Springs to the very best of my abilities.”