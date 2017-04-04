Vandalized Desert Hot Springs Mural Has Been Repainted

Two and a half weeks ago, vandals sprayed graffiti on a mural in Desert Hot Springs which had residents there angry about the destruction of a city landmark.

Graffiti in Desert Hot Springs is normally removed quickly by the graffiti removal team, but this time the building owner needed to pay $1,000 dollars to hire an artist to redo the mural. The artist hired for this project is Matthew and he made sure it's as good as new.