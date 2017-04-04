College of the Desert Transfer Fair

College of the Desert (COD) hosts its inaugural Spring University Transfer Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Representatives from more than 20 colleges and universities are scheduled to have information tables set up at the free event in the Hilb Building on the Palm Desert Campus.

Representatives will answer questions, pass out literature, and inform students about their various programs. It is open to all COD current and alumni students.

This event is a wonderful opportunity for students to be able to gather information and compare numerous programs offered at many university campuses throughout California and out-of-state. All students are encouraged to attend and should come prepared with a list of questions to ask the college/university representatives.

Some of the universities attending include Brandman University, Cal Baptist University, CSU San Bernardino, CSU San Bernardino-Palm Desert Campus, Cambridge College, Columbia College Hollywood, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Grand Canyon University, Hawaii Pacific University, Loma Linda University, National University, New School Of Architecture and Design, Point Loma Nazarene University, UC Irvine, UC La Verne, UC Riverside, University of Nevada, University of Redlands, United States Army, and West Coast University.

Other organizations will also have a table set up for the event. Those organizations include The Girlfriend Factor, Pathways to Success, Congressman Raul Ruiz and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, and COD's Veterans Services, Work Experience Office, SSS Programs, Career & Workforce Solutions, International Education, EDGE Program and Financial Aid.

For more information, please contact the Counseling Center 760-773-2521.