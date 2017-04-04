Remembering The Life of Anthony Martinez

It's been 20 years since 10 year old Anthony Martinez was kidnapped outside his home in Beaumont and found murdered but his mother Diana Reed, has not forgotten the community and officers who got her family through the darkest time in their lives.
An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...
An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...
While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.
While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...