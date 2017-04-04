60 Freeway Dirt Bike Jumper in Critical Condition After Newest S - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Simi Valley

60 Freeway Dirt Bike Jumper in Critical Condition After Newest Stunt

Simi Valley, CA -

On Sunday April 2, 2017 at approximately 3:06 P.M., a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle was reported in the 500 block of W. Los Angeles Ave. Responding officers determined that a 24 year old man from San Clemente, Ca. was critically injured while attempting a planned off-road stunt in the area.

It appears the man heard about a "jump site" through social media and came with friends to help record the stunt. The stunt involved jumping an expanse across railroad tracks. The 24 year old man was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. The Police Department was not made aware of the stunt attempt prior to the call for emergency aid.

Police have not released the identity of the stunt man, but a friend, Colin Morrison, has said it is Kyle Katsandris, the stunt man who become a social media hit for jumping over the 60 Freeway.

Morrison said he's known Katsandris wanted to do this stunt for a while and he even made the jump a few times before him. According to Morrison, Katsandris hit a bump at the top of the jump causing this awful outcome.

