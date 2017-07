Ben & Jerry's will be holding Free Cone Day today, April 4th from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The River in Rancho Mirage! You don't want to miss out on the coolest and most delicious day of the year. There will be lot's of extra giveaways!

All proceeds will benefit Guide Dogs of the Desert, plus KMIR's Thalia Hayden and Manny The Movie Guy will be there from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Special guests will include; Guide Dogs of the Desert and children's author, Ruthie Darling who will be signing books.