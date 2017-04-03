First Weekend Palm Desert Features Desert X

In April, First Weekend celebrates Desert X, the internationally celebrated, desert-focused art exhibition on display at two locations in Palm Desert and at 14 other sites across the Coachella Valley through the end of the month.

On Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m., the City invites Desert X fans and art lovers of all kinds to enjoy a light bite and engage in an enlightening discussion with Desert X executive director Elizabeta Betinski and artist Claudia Comte about the exhibition and Curves and Zigzags, Comte’s compelling art installation in Cap Homme/Ralph Adams Park.

Following the discussion, participants are invited to take a short, guided hike on the Homestead Trail to study Comte’s work from a variety of striking vantage points. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, water, and hiking shoes. Cap Homme/Ralph Adams Park is located at 72500 Thrush Road in Palm Desert.

On display from February 25 to April 30, Desert X has made the Coachella Valley and its landscape the canvas for a curated exhibition of site-specific work by established and emerging artists. Projects aim to amplify and articulate global issues while offering visitors new ways to see the Valley through the artists’ creativity and work. For more information about Desert X, please visit www.desertx.org.

April’s Desert X event is just one of the many fun activities featured as part of First Weekend Palm Desert, starting every first Friday of the month, November through May, and continuing throughout the weekend. For more information about First Weekend events, please visit www.pdfirstweekend.com.