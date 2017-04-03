Inland Empire Dentist Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

A dentist who formerly lived and worked in Temecula pleaded guilty this afternoon to possession of child pornography, including videos of children under the age of 10 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Milan Irvin, 34, who currently resides in Rancho Cucamonga, pleaded guilty this afternoon to one count of possession of child pornography and admitted in a plea agreement that he “downloaded, received, possessed and distributed images and videos of child pornography using the internet.”

Irvin specifically admitted possessing a sexual explicit video depicting a girl under 10 and distributing another video involving a girl between 10 and 12. Irvin possessed approximately 200 images and 50 videos of child pornography on a computer.

Irvin pleaded guilty today before United States District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, who scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 10.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of three years to five years, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. The actual sentence will be determined by Judge Bernal, but if the court decides to deviate from the agreed-upon sentence, both parties have the option to withdraw from the plea agreement and proceed to trial.

Once he completes his prison sentence in this case, Irvin will be required to register as a sex offender and will be prohibited from associating with people under the age of 18.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which received substantial assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Team. Irvin came to the attention of investigators during an undercover investigation involving the Ares peer-to-peer network.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Teresa K.B. Beecham.