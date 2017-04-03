Citywide Crack Seal Project May Cause Traffic Delays in Rancho Mirage

The City of Rancho Mirage will be performing a citywide crack seal on various arterial and residential streets. Crack sealing and slurry sealing projects not only make your streets beautiful but more importantly extend the life of the street. Significant financial investment is made in our public amenities (e.g. the Library, parks, median landscaping) however, streets are perhaps the most universal and most used of all. Please bear with us as we perform maintenance activities.

The City will send out weekly notifications as to which streets will be affected until the project is completed on April 27, 2017. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during this process.

The week of April 3 - April 7th:

· Monterey Avenue from Gerald Ford Drive to Country Club Drive (southbound)

· Highway 111 From One Mirage Place to Bob Hope Drive (both directions)

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this City improvement project.

If you have questions, contact Rancho Mirage Public Works Department at (760) 770-3224.