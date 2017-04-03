Kidnapped and Murdered, The Anthony Martinez Memorial Dedication

Anthony Martinez was a 10-year-old boy from Beaumont who was kidnapped, murdered and found in Joshua Tree. The incident happened in 1997, but today a memorial will be unveiled to remember his life and the life of the two investigators who worked so hard to find him, Lt. Mitch White and Lt. John Acosta.

The kidnapping of Anthony Martinez was a shock to the entire community. For two weeks, the community was boned together with one goal; finding this little boy. Martinez was playing with his brother and some friends when they were approached by a man who claimed to be looking for his cat. The man attempted to grab his brother, before kidnapping Anthony. His body was found two weeks later by a park ranger in Joshua Tree.

Twenty years later, his family will thank the community and everyone who helped find their little boy. A tragedy that shocked and bonded the community will be honored today.