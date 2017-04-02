One Person Injured in Desert Hot Springs Shooting

A week of violence has continued in Desert Hot Springs.

KMIR News has confirmed that another shooting has taken place within the Desert Hot Springs city limits.

Story: Is There a Gang War Going on in Desert Hot Springs?

At approximately 8PM Saturday evening, Desert Hot Springs Police were called to a home in the area of Two Bunch Palms Trail in response to a shooting.

Police officials tell us that one male subject has been shot and has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Story: Desert Hot Springs Murder Victim Identified

Neighbors tell us that Police are asking them if they heard gunshots and for any further information they could provide.

This shooting is under investigation and is the fourth incident to occur in Desert Hot Springs this week.

Stay with KMIR as we get more information on this breaking news.