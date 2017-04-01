Valley Residents "Run For Ike" To Remember Fallen K-9 Officer

Hundreds of our valley neighbors ventured out to Palm Springs Police headquarters early Saturday morning to "Run For Ike."

In its 7th year, the "Run For Ike" 5K charity race is held in Palm Springs to honor one of the cities fallen K-9 officers, Ike who was killed in the line of duty in 2011. The race is in honor of his memory, and helps raise money for the Palm Springs Police Departments K-9 Fund.

Molly Thorpe has organized the event since 2011 and said, "The outpouring of community support has helped the Police Department's K-9 Fund grow over the years. This kind of donation helps purchase, train, and outfit the department with the tools needed to protect our community."

This years event was much more than a race, after the run participants were able to enjoy a pancake breakfast presented by the local Palm Springs Lions Club. Participants also had a firsts hand look at what the department is now doing with their K-9's. PDPD offered K-9 demonstrations and showed off their fleet of SWAT team vehicles. The Palm Springs Police Department also opened its doors for an open house and station tours.

About Ike:

Ike was shot and killed as he and his handler attempted to arrest a wanted parolee.



His handler and another officer had recognized the man and attempted to arrest him, but a struggle ensued. The subject was able to break free and run, at which point Ike was released. The parolee pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing Ike and wounding his handler. Both officers returned fire and killed the subject.



K9 Ike had served with the Palm Springs Police Department for two years. He had conducted 259 area searches and had apprehended 30 suspects.