2-Year-Old Drowns in Indio Pool

On Friday, March 31, 2017 around 5:50PM the Indio Police Department (IPD) received an emergency phone call regarding a person not breathing at a home on the 81400 block of Avenida Gaviota in the city of Indio.

When IPD officers arrived they discovered that a two-year (almost three-year old) male child had fallen into the family’s swimming pool was not breathing.

The child was driven by private vehicle to a local hospital for medical attention. At 6:13PM, the child was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Detectives have responded to the scene to determine the events that lead up to this tragic incident.

IPD would like to remind everyone that pool safety is a year round responsibility especially when very young children are present.

Please contact the Riverside County Coroner’s office regarding the name of the decedent.