Representative Ruiz Tours Local Hospitals to Discuss Importance of Affordable Heath Care

Today, Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, toured the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs to discuss with local medical professionals the importance of reducing health care costs and delivering better care to patients.

“My top priority is the health of my patients and constituents. I am committed to ensuring access to high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans. It’s critical to continue decreasing the rate of uninsured patients in my district and across the country,” said Dr. Ruiz. “Today I discussed with hospital administrators how to improve our health care system and best serve patients.”

"As a physician, I remain focused on putting people above partisanship to find real solutions that decrease out-of-pocket costs and premiums and improve care for patients," said Dr. Ruiz. "To achieve this, we need to reduce the cost of pharmaceutical drugs, and make services like mental health and dental care more affordable and accessible. We also must address the provider shortage crisis and train more physicians and nurse practitioners locally. I believe we can build a stronger health care system that delivers high-quality care that patients can afford."

“Over the past few years we have seen a significant decline in the number of uninsured Californians, the result of which has been a healthier and more secure community,” said Michele Finney, Tenet Market CEO and Interim CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center. “We are grateful for the thoughtful leadership of Dr. Ruiz and we look forward to continuing to work with him to improve health care in the Valley.”

In California’s 36th Congressional District, 76,143 people gained health insurance between 2012 and 2015 through Covered CA, the state exchange set up by the Affordable Care Act. The rate of uninsured patients went from 21.7 percent to 10.3 percent over the same period. There are more than 154,800 Medicare beneficiaries and more than 206,600 Medicaid beneficiaries.