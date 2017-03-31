Frontier Communications Restores Service in Palm Springs

Many people in the Palm Springs area were without internet connection for about 4 hours in the late morning and early afternoon part of the day, including KMIR. We investigated the issue and were able to get the following statement from Frontier Communications:

Story: Full List of Wind Related Problems in Palm Springs

"A temporary service interruption affected Frontier Communications customers in Palm Springs area earlier today. Technicians promptly assessed the issue and replaced a piece of hardware at a local facility, restoring service quickly. We thank our customers and the communities we serve for their patience as our team worked to restore service."