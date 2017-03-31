Gilbert Baker-Creater of Rainbow Flag Dies

We will come together this evening at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco for an informal community gathering to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Gilbert Baker (1951–2017), who died today at age 65 in New York City.

An artist, designer and lifelong activist for LGBTQ equality, Gilbert created the rainbow flag for the 1978 Gay Freedom Day celebration in San Francisco. The flag is now an internationally recognized symbol of LGBTQ pride.

A native of Kansas, Gilbert lived in San Francisco from 1970 to 1994, contributing his distinctive designs for countless events. In 1994, he moved to New York City, where he spent the rest of his life. He remained active as an artist, with his work commemorating gay victims of the Nazi regime recently displayed in San Francisco.

Gilbert's longtime friend Cleve Jones reported his death this afternoon and has called on the community to join him this evening under the monumental rainbow flag that flies over the Castro. The GLBT Historical Society invites all who admired Gilbert and his work to take part in recognition of his invaluable contribution to our community's history.

ABOUT GILBERT BAKER

For more details on Gilber's life and work, visit his official website:

http://gilbertbaker.com/site/about/bio/