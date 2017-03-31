Winds Cause Major Damage at Palm Springs Air Museum - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Winds Cause Major Damage at Palm Springs Air Museum

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

Winds caused major damage to a vintage helicopter and airplane at the Palm Springs Air Museum after a 100 mph wind micro burst lifted the twin engine airplane off the ramp last night and slammed the trailing edge and aileron into the nose of a helicopter causing considerable damage to both. This adds to a long list of falling trees and power outages caused by the heavy winds on March 30th.

