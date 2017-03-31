Winds Cause Major Damage at Palm Springs Air Museum

A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.

A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.

Fireworks shows are planned around Riverside County. The popular Palm Desert fireworks are Civic Center Park will be televised LIVE on KPSE.