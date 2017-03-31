Coachella Man Arrested for Two Counts of Commercial Burglary

On March 29, 2017, approximately 4:00AM., the Coachella Police Department responded to an audible alarm at the Family Dollar store, located at 49-681 Harrison Street, Coachella. Upon arrival, officers discovered shattered glass, indicating a burglary had occurred.

Story: Coroners Identify Man Killed in Cathedral City DUI Crash

After reviewing video surveillance footage of the incident, officers conducted an area search and located Jesus Rebollar-Miranda, age 19 and transient of Coachella, walking in the area. Rebollar-Miranda had several items of stolen merchandise from the store in his possession.

Story: Is There A Gang War Going On In Desert Hot Springs

Further investigation linked Rebollar-Miranda to a March 22, 2017 commercial burglary at the Payless ShoeSource, located at 50-057 Harrison Street, Coachella. Miranda was booked into the Indio Jail for two counts of commercial burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer McGuire of the Coachella Police Depart at 760-863-8990, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).