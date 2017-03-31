Fourth Robbery in Three Months at Palm Springs Metro PCS

According to store owners Beatrice Irene Reyes and Maria Flores, Metro PCS in Palm Springs was robbed around 6:35AM Friday, March 31st. They said this is the fourth time their store has been robbed in the last three months. Twice this month, once in February, and another in January. Palm Springs Police are investigating this most recent incident and are asking the public to let them know if they know anything about these crimes.

